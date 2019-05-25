Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Fans nine despite struggles
Syndergaard allowed six runs on 10 hits and walk while striking out nine across 5.1 innings Friday night in a no-decision against the Tigers.
Syndergaard was hammered early in this one, surrendering two first-inning runs before yielding two more in the second, one in the fifth and another in the sixth. The 26-year-old right-hander turned in an uncharacteristic outing, though he managed to slip off the hook for the loss. Entering the day, he'd put together quality outings in three of his last four starts.
