Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Fans nine in no-decision

Syndergaard allowed three runs on five hits and two walks over seven innings Sunday, striking out nine in the win over Atlanta. He did not factor in the decision.

Syndergaard allowed a run in the first inning before coughing up a two-run shot to Rafael Ortega in the fourth. With the solid season finale, the 27-year-old crossed the 200-strikeout mark for the first time since 2016. However, his 4.28 was the highest of his career.