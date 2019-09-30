Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Fans nine in no-decision
Syndergaard allowed three runs on five hits and two walks over seven innings Sunday, striking out nine in the win over Atlanta. He did not factor in the decision.
Syndergaard allowed a run in the first inning before coughing up a two-run shot to Rafael Ortega in the fourth. With the solid season finale, the 27-year-old crossed the 200-strikeout mark for the first time since 2016. However, his 4.28 was the highest of his career.
More News
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Another mediocre start•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Yields four runs in no-decision•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Saddled with eighth loss•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Gives up four runs in five innings•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Blanks Nats for 10th win•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Implodes against Cubs•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early outfield rankings for 2020
The top five picks in most every 2020 draft figure to be outfielders, but how does the position...
-
Early shortstop rankings for 2020
Shortstop just seems to get better and better, and it's now a position where you're likely...
-
Early third base rankings for 2020
In the juiced ball era, every position is deep. But none is as deep as third base, where revealing...
-
Waivers: Hampson comes through
Turns out Jose Ramirez's injury wasn't a season-ender after all. Is he worth a gamble for the...
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...