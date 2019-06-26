Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Fans nine in rehab start
Syndergaard (hamstring) gave up three runs on five hits over five innings while striking out nine for Low-A Brooklyn on Tuesday.
The strikeouts are certainly encouraging, although seeing Thor give up any runs at all to New York-Penn League hitters might raise some eyebrows. Syndergaard remains on track to rejoin the Mets rotation Sunday, unless the club decides he needs to make one more minor-league tuneup start.
More News
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Could return Sunday•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Feels great after bullpen session•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Tossing bullpen session Saturday•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Takes part in agility drills•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Dealing with low-grade strain•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Lands on injured list•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: On Snell, Flaherty struggles
Disastrous outings for talented pitchers have been all too common this season. Scott White...
-
Eight SPs who aren't to be trusted
In a landscape devoid of reliable starting pitchers, we're all forced to rationalize when we...
-
Waivers: Mulling Hicks replacements
Who's the next in line for saves in St. Louis? How worried should Fantasy players be about...
-
Week 14 Preview: 10 waiver priorities
Looking for an edge in Week 14 and beyond? Check out the top 10 players to prioritize on waivers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 14 Preview: Top 10 Sleeper Hitters
With a series in London and a series in Colorado, Week 14 is fit for some interesting lineup...