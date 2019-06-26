Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Fans nine in rehab start

Syndergaard (hamstring) gave up three runs on five hits over five innings while striking out nine for Low-A Brooklyn on Tuesday.

The strikeouts are certainly encouraging, although seeing Thor give up any runs at all to New York-Penn League hitters might raise some eyebrows. Syndergaard remains on track to rejoin the Mets rotation Sunday, unless the club decides he needs to make one more minor-league tuneup start.

