Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Fans six in shutout

Syndergaard (13-4) fired a complete game shutout in Sunday's win over the Marlins, striking out six and allowing five hits.

Not a bad way to cap off a solid season for the right-handed flamethrower. Syndergaard ends the 2018 campaign with a 3.03 ERA and a 155:39 K:BB in 154.1 innings. Thor continues to prove that he's one of the best in the business when healthy and will be a valuable fantasy asset again in 2019.