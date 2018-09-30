Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Fans six in shutout
Syndergaard (13-4) fired a complete game shutout in Sunday's win over the Marlins, striking out six and allowing five hits.
Not a bad way to cap off a solid season for the right-handed flamethrower. Syndergaard ends the 2018 campaign with a 3.03 ERA and a 155:39 K:BB in 154.1 innings. Thor continues to prove that he's one of the best in the business when healthy and will be a valuable fantasy asset again in 2019.
More News
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Lined up to start Sunday•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Six scoreless innings in no-decision•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Lines up for two-start week•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Serves up two homers in loss•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Blanks Boston for 12th win•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Cleared to start Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....