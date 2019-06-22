Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Feels great after bullpen session
Syndergaard (hamstring) felt "great" after a bullpen session Saturday according to manager Mickey Callaway, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.
Syndergaard landed on the 10-day injured list on Sunday with a low-grade hamstring strain. He appears to still be on track to miss just one start and return Wednesday against the Phillies, though the Mets haven't officially confirmed their plans.
More News
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Tossing bullpen session Saturday•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Takes part in agility drills•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Dealing with low-grade strain•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Lands on injured list•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Sustains hamstring strain•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Removed from Saturday's start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Preview: Top 10 Sleeper Hitters
With a series in London and a series in Colorado, Week 14 is fit for some interesting lineup...
-
Week 14 Preview: Two-Start Pitchers
The list of two-start pitchers for Week 14 is on the shorter side. Scott White looks to a boring...
-
Week 14 Fantasy Baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade values
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Bullpen Report: Iglesias or Lorenzen?
The Reds have thrown everybody for a loop with their recent bullpen usage, and Luke Jackson...
-
Waivers: Alzolay, Gallen make case
On a day of mostly bad pitching, the newcomers stood out, according to Scott White.