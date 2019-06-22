Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Feels great after bullpen session

Syndergaard (hamstring) felt "great" after a bullpen session Saturday according to manager Mickey Callaway, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.

Syndergaard landed on the 10-day injured list on Sunday with a low-grade hamstring strain. He appears to still be on track to miss just one start and return Wednesday against the Phillies, though the Mets haven't officially confirmed their plans.

More News
Our Latest Stories