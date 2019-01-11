Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Gets arbitration raise from Mets

Syndergaard and the Mets avoided arbitration with a one-year, $6 million contract Friday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Syndergaard more than doubled his salary after returning to relative health in 2018. Despite making two trips to the disabled list, his 25 starts represented the second-highest mark of his four-year career, and his 3.03 ERA was in line with his 2.93 career mark.

