Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Gets just under $10 million

Syndergaard agreed to a one-year, $9.7 million contract with the Mets, avoiding arbitration, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

This is Syndergaard's third of four years as an arbitration-eligible player. He gets a nice bump up from the $6 million he settled for last offseason.

