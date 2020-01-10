Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Gets just under $10 million
Syndergaard agreed to a one-year, $9.7 million contract with the Mets, avoiding arbitration, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
This is Syndergaard's third of four years as an arbitration-eligible player. He gets a nice bump up from the $6 million he settled for last offseason.
