Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Gets Opening Day nod

Syndergaard will pitch for the Mets on Opening Day against the Cardinals, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.

The decision ultimately came down to either him or Jacob deGrom, but with deGrom still dealing with a back issue, Thor will get the nod for the season opener. Syndergaard has looked dominant this spring, allowing just one run in 8.1 innings pitched while producing a 13:3 K:BB and routinely hitting triple digits with his fastball.