Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Getting second opinion on finger
Syndergaard is getting a second opinion on his finger Tuesday, Tim Britton of The Athletic New York reports.
Syndergaard hit the disabled list in late May with a strained finger. He appeared to be nearing a return and was set to start Sunday against the Yankees, but was scratched after experienceing swelling and discomfort Friday. His updated return date should become more clear following the second opinion.
