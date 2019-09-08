Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Gives up four runs in five innings

Syndergaard gave up four runs on six hits and one walk while striking out five through five innings in a no-decision against the Phillies on Sunday.

Syndergaard delivered three scoreless innings before allowing runs in each of his final three frames. Syndergaard was pulled after only 78 pitches, giving him only the second start in his last 10 where he didn't pitch at least six innings. The right-hander has a 4.06 ERA with 176 strikeouts through 28 starts this season. Syndergaard is scheduled to make his next start Friday against the Dodgers at Citi Field.