Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Gives up two earned over six innings to Rockies

Syndergaard gave up two earned runs on six hits, striking out five and walking four over six innings but didn't factor into the decision in the Mets' 3-2 loss to the Rockies on Sunday.

Syndergaard hasn't been his absolute sharpest over this last two trips to the mound, giving up 16 hits with an 8:5 K:BB over his last 12 innings, but he's still logged quality starts in both of those outings so there's no reason to be concerned about the big right-hander. He now has a 3.09 ERA and a 1.20 WHIP over 46.2 innings and will look to get back to his usual lights-out ways in his next start against the Phillies next Saturday.

