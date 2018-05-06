Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Gives up two earned over six innings
Syndergaard gave up two earned runs on six hits and four walks while striking out six over six innings, but he didn't factor into the decision in the Mets' 3-2 loss to the Rockies on Sunday.
Syndergaard hasn't been his absolute sharpest over this last two trips to the mound, giving up 16 hits with an 8:5 K:BB over his last 12 innings, but he's still logged a quality start in both of those outings. There's no apparent reason to be concerned about the big right-hander. He now has a 3.09 ERA and a 1.20 WHIP over 46.2 innings and will look to get back to his lights-out ways in his next start against the Phillies next Saturday.
