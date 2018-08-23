Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Grabs ninth win
Syndergaard (9-3) picked up the win Wednesday in a 5-3 victory over the Giants, giving up two runs on five hits and a walk over six innings while striking out six.
It's the first time in five August starts Syndergaard has given up fewer than three runs. His 4.50 ERA and 28:7 K:BB in 32 innings on the month aren't what fantasy GMs have come to expect from a healthy Thor, but he'll try to build some momentum in his next outing Monday on the road against the Cubs.
