Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Handed another no-decision

Syndergaard did not factor in the decision Tuesday against the Giants after allowing three runs on five hits over 6.2 innings. He struck out four and walked three.

Syndergaard lost his chance at the win after being pulled with two outs in the seventh inning and a runner on first base, as Seth Lugo entered and gave up a single and a double to allow the run to score and tie the game 3-3. According to Mike Puma of the New York Post, manager Mickey Callaway indicated after the game he regretted the decision to remove him. The 26-year-old will look to deliver a third straight quality start Sunday versus the Rockies.