Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Handed another no-decision
Syndergaard did not factor in the decision Tuesday against the Giants after allowing three runs on five hits over 6.2 innings. He struck out four and walked three.
Syndergaard lost his chance at the win after being pulled with two outs in the seventh inning and a runner on first base, as Seth Lugo entered and gave up a single and a double to allow the run to score and tie the game 3-3. According to Mike Puma of the New York Post, manager Mickey Callaway indicated after the game he regretted the decision to remove him. The 26-year-old will look to deliver a third straight quality start Sunday versus the Rockies.
More News
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Takes no-decision in loss•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Fans nine despite struggles•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Takes first loss in May•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Eight strong innings•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Next start coming Tuesday•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Marlins-Mets postponed•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sell high on Austin Riley?
Austin Riley is the talk of the Fantasy Baseball world right now, but there are red flags,...
-
Waivers and Monday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add off the waiver wire and looks at Monday's winners and...
-
10 players we can't figure out
With the many statistical advancements made over the years, it's rarely a mystery why players...
-
Buying 'pop-up' pitchers?
Take a deep dive into the latest pitching promotions to see who might have the stuff to st...
-
Buy these six delayed breakouts
Not every 2019 breakout was evident the first week of the season. These six didn't find their...
-
Waivers: Signs of hope for Pivetta
The highs have always been high, but Nick Pivetta gave us reason to believe there might have...