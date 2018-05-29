Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Heads to DL with strained finger

Syndergaard was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with a strained ligament in his right index finger.

This comes as a bit of a surprise, as the Mets' ace reported no issues following his quality outing against the Brewers on Friday. Syndergaard was apparently feeling some soreness in his finger following his between-starts bullpen session, however, and a subsequent MRI confirmed the injury to be serious enough to warrant a stay on the shelf. The move is retroactive to May 26, so the 25-year-old will be eligible to return June 5 should he prove ready. It's unclear who will take Syndergaard's turn in the rotation at this point.