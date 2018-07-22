Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Heads to DL

Syndergaard was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday with foot and mouth disease, Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com reports.

The Mets will keep Syndergaard away from the team while he returns to health. He figures to be reinstated after the minimum, although he'll be forced to miss his next two slated starts, as he won't be eligible to return until August 1.

More News
Our Latest Stories