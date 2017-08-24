Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Heads to Florida to continue throwing

Syndergaard (lat) will throw live batting practice within the next couple days while continuing his progression with High-A Port St. Lucie, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.

Syndergaard is set to face live hitters for the first time since late April, when he made his last start before going on the 60-day DL. The right-hander is beginning to ramp up his efforts in the hopes of returning soon, but all parties are stressing precaution with the club's playoff hopes hanging by a thread. There will likely be a better sense of a timetable for Syndergaard following his BP session, but if all goes well, a rehab assignment shouldn't be too far away.