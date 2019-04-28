Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Hit hard by Brewers

Syndergaard (1-3) took the loss Saturday as the Mets fell 8-6 to the Brewers, giving up five runs on 10 hits and three walks over five innings while striking out five.

A pair of solo homers in the fourth inning highlighted the Brewers' barrage against Thor. Syndergaard's been a shadow of his former self to begin the season, coughing up at least four runs in five of his six starts, and while his 39:10 K:BB through 34 innings is strong, his 6.35 ERA is anything but. He'll try to turn things around Thursday, at home against the Reds.