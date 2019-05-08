Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Hit hard in no-decision

Syndergaard didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 7-6 win over the Padres, giving up five runs (four earned) on nine hits and a walk over six innings while striking out five.

The right-hander was headed for his fourth loss of the year before Pete Alonso flipped the script with a dramatic homer in the top of the ninth inning. Syndergaard continues to struggle -- he's allowed at least four runs in six of his eight starts so far -- and he'll carry a 5.14 ERA and 54:12 K:BB through 49 innings into his next outing, currently set for Tuesday on the road against the Nats.