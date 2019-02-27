Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Hits 99 mph in spring debut
Syndergaard threw two innings in his spring debut and topped out at an easy 99 mph, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
What's noteworthy from this start is that Syndergaard is completely going away from his two-seam fastball, in favor of throwing a four-seamer. The notion is that it will keep him healthier. He used the two-seamer as his primary pitch in 2017 and but used it far less last year.
