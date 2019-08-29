Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Implodes against Cubs

Syndergaard (9-7) allowed 10 runs (nine earned) on nine hits and a walk while striking out five to take the loss Wednesday against the Cubs.

Things got off track early for Syndergaard, as he allowed seven baserunners in the first inning, capped by a two-run homer off the bat of Ian Happ. He also surrendered two-run homers in both the second third frames, adding to his horrendous effort. Syndergaard had been in the midst of a dominant stretch, posting a 1.82 ERA across eight starts since the All-Star break entering Wednesday's contest. He'll look to get back on track in his next start but will have another tough matchup, as he's currently projected to face the Nationals on the road Monday.