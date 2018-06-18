Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Improving, but return date unclear
Mets manager Mickey Callaway said over the weekend that Syndergaard (finger) is "getting closer [to returning from the disabled list] and feeling better and better each day," Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.
Syndergaard has been sidelined for more than three weeks with a strained ligament in his right index finger. While it sounds like he might be ready to initiate a throwing program at some point this week, the Mets likely won't have a definitive target date for his return until he resumes facing hitters. Given the length of his absence, it's possible that Syndergaard will require at least one rehab start in the minors before the Mets are comfortable activating him from the DL.
