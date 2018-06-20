Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Increases throwing distance
Syndergaard (finger) threw from 120 feet with tape on his finger prior to Wednesday's game, Kristie Ackert of the NY Daily News reports.
Syndergaard continues to gradually progress from a strained ligament in his right index finger after resuming a throwing program earlier this week. The right-hander played catch Monday and then threw from 75 feet Tuesday before progressing up to Wednesday's distance. He is expected to take Thursday off as a rest day before trying to throw without tape on his finger this weekend.
