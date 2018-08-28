Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Knocked around vs. Cubs
Syndergaard allowed four runs on nine hits and three walks while striking out six over six innings. He didn't factor into the decision Monday against Chicago.
Syndergaard exited his outing with a one-run deficit, although a solo home run would tie the game in the seventh, effectively letting him off the hook for the loss. The 25-year-old has gone 3-2 through six starts in August and owns a 4.74 ERA with 34 punchouts over 38 innings. After the game, he expressed some frustration with his recent performance, stating "I just kind of feel like every five days right now over the course of the season I'm just kind of wasting my ability to throw a baseball. My stuff's too good to go out there and go six innings and give up four runs with nine base hits," per Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record. Syndergaard will look to turn it around in his next appearance, which is slated for Sunday in San Francisco.
