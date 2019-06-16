Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Lands on injured list

Syndergaard (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Syndergaard was forced to exit Saturday's start against the Cardinals after suffering a right hamstring strain during the seventh inning. The 26-year-old is without a timeline for his return, but he is undergoing an MRI on Sunday to determine the severity of the injury. Robinson Cano (quadriceps) was activated off the IL in a corresponding move.

