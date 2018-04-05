Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Lasts just four innings Wednesday

Syndergaard allowed two runs on four hits and two walks across four innings in a no-decision Wednesday against the Phillies. He struck out seven.

Syndergaard was sharp through the first two innings Wednesday -- allowing just one hit and striking out five of the eight batters he faced -- but things started to unravel in the third. He allowed a pair of runs on two hits and a walk while tossing 36 pitches in the third, and the 25-year-old was eventually pulled after tossing 92 pitches through four frames. While Thor now owns a lackluster 5.40 ERA through his first two starts (10 innings), he has struck out 17 batters and walked just two over that stretch. He'll look to pick things up as he heads into what will be an enticing two-start week for the ace (4/9 @MIA, 4/15 @MIL).