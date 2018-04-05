Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Lasts just four innings Wednesday
Syndergaard allowed two runs on four hits and two walks across four innings in a no-decision Wednesday against the Phillies. He struck out seven.
Syndergaard was sharp through the first two innings Wednesday -- allowing just one hit and striking out five of the eight batters he faced -- but things started to unravel in the third. He allowed a pair of runs on two hits and a walk while tossing 36 pitches in the third, and the 25-year-old was eventually pulled after tossing 92 pitches through four frames. While Thor now owns a lackluster 5.40 ERA through his first two starts (10 innings), he has struck out 17 batters and walked just two over that stretch. He'll look to pick things up as he heads into what will be an enticing two-start week for the ace (4/9 @MIA, 4/15 @MIL).
More News
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Picks up first win of season•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Ready for Opening Day assignment•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Cruises through seven innings Sunday•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Fans five in split-squad game Tuesday•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Gets Opening Day nod•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Dominates Nats on Thursday•
-
H2H trade chart (top 200)
Looking for help with a trade? How about just a top 200? Scott White ranks that many players...
-
Eligibility update: Machado adds SS
Eligibility matters. It makes your team more nimble, able to overcome more injuries and underperformance....
-
Podcast: Humidor effects
From Christian Villanueva to Jake Junis to Jack Flaherty we’ll tell you who is worth adding...
-
Jansen may not be OK, but you will be
Our Scott White discusses Kenley Jansen's early struggles and the ever-mercurial closer ro...
-
Waivers: Add Junis, but Villanueva?
Heath Cummings looks at some of the top performers from Tuesday night and whether you should...
-
Making excuses for SPs who struggled
Several of our favorite starting pitcher investments let us down the first time through the...