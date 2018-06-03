Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Lined up to start next Sunday

Syndergaard (finger) is expected to return from the 10-day disabled list and make his next start with the Mets on June 10 against the Yankees, reports.

Syndergaard tossed off the slope of a mound Sunday, marking his first throwing activity since he landed on the DL on May 29. With Syndergaard reporting no issues with his strained right index finger during the session, he'll take another step forward Tuesday by facing live hitters. If all goes well, Syndergaard would likely complete one more bullpen session before taking the hill for the final game of the Subway Series.