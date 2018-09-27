Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Lined up to start Sunday
Syndergaard (illness) is scheduled to start Sunday against the Marlins, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Syndergaard pitched through an illness his last time out, but he's apparently feeling "a lot better" and remains on track to start Sunday's regular season finale. It's been a bit of an inconsistent year for the electric right-hander, though he still owns a 3.22 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 149:39 K:BB through 24 starts (145.1 innings). Syndergaard will look to finish the year on a positive note against the lowly Marlins.
