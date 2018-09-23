Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Lines up for two-start week
Syndergaard will make his next start Tuesday against the Braves and is expected to take the hill for the Mets' final game of the season Sept. 30 against the Marlins.
Though Syndergaard hasn't met expectations in the second half with a 3.75 ERA and 1.32 WHIP over 11 outings, he should at least make for one of the stronger lineup options at pitcher in the final week of the season. While it's always possible the Mets could add a "bullpen day" into their pitching schedule over their final six games, Syndergaard tentatively lines up for a two-start week to conclude the campaign, with both turns coming at Citi Field.
