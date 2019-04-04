Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Loses no-hitter in sixth

Syndergaard (0-1) allowed two runs on one hit and two walks while striking out six across six innings during a loss to the Nationals on Thursday.

The big right-hander gave up a run in the second despite not yielding a hit because of two walks, a wild pitch and a safety squeeze bunt. Syndergaard continued his no-hitter into the sixth, but then lost it on a solo home run from Victor Robles. Those were the only hits and runs he allowed. Syndergaard pitched well enough to win, but the Mets offense simply didn't provide any support. He is 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 13 strikeouts in 12 innings this season. His next start will probably be against the Braves.