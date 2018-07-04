Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Making rehab start Sunday
Syndergaard (finger) will make a rehab start Sunday at short-season Brooklyn, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
The rehab assignment comes after Syndergaard completed a 50-pitch simulated game Tuesday with no apparent issues. It's not clear how many pitches or innings the Mets will ask Syndergaard to cover Sunday, but if he fares well during the outing, the team could clear him to return from the disabled list before the All-Star break. If that ends up being the case, Syndergaard would line up for a start at some point next weekend against the Nationals.
