Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Making spring debut Monday
Syndergaard is scheduled to start Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The exhibition will feature a compelling pitching matchup in Syndergaard and Justin Verlander, though it's likely neither hurler covers more than an inning or two as they ease into the upcoming season. In light of the durability issues Syndergaard has displayed the past two years, it wouldn't be surprising if he saw fewer spring innings than most of the Mets' other rotation candidates.
