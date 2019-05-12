Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Marlins-Mets postponed

Syndergaard won't make his scheduled start Sunday against the Marlins after the contest was postponed due to inclement weather in New York.

The two teams will make up the contest as part of a doubleheader Aug. 5. The Mets haven't announced how the postponement will impact their pitching plans, but it's expected that Syndergaard will merely be pushed back to start the team's next game Tuesday in Washington. That assignment would put Syndergaard on track for a two-start week, with his second turn coming next weekend in Miami.