Mets manager Luis Rojas said that Syndergaard (elbow) was cleared to throw sliders during his bullpen session Saturday, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.

Syndergaard had previously been limited to throwing fastballs in his side sessions, but his ability to incorporate breaking pitches into those workouts represents another small step forward in his recovery process from Tommy John surgery. The right-hander still won't be eligible to make his 2021 debut any sooner than early June after being placed on the 60-day injured list earlier in camp.