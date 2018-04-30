Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Moves up in pitching schedule
Syndergaard will move ahead of Steven Matz in the pitching schedule and take the hill for the Mets on Tuesday against the Braves, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports.
Syndergaard was initially slated to start Wednesday, but due to a team off day Monday, he'll be able to pitch in the series opener on his normal four days' rest. The change in the pitching schedule will afford additional rest for Matz, who will now start Saturday against the Rockies after struggling in his last few outings and experiencing back stiffness in his most recent appearance April 25. Syndergaard's fantasy owners certainly won't complain about the rotation adjustment, as the right-hander now lines up for a two-start week, with his second outing coming in Sunday's series finale with Colorado.
