Syndergaard (elbow) will continue his rehab assignment with Triple-A Syracuse this week, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.
The 28-year-old made his first rehab outing with Low-A St. Lucie on Wednesday and gave up one hits and no walks while recording five strikeouts over four scoreless innings. Syndergaard is about 14 months removed from last year's Tommy John surgery, and the Mets expected him to join the team sometime during mid-June, providing a few more rehab starts in the minors.
More News
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Effective in rehab start•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Rehab assignment scheduled•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Rehab assignment coming soon•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Touches 97 mph Saturday•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Pitching in intrasquad game•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Throwing live BP on Saturday•