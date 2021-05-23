Syndergaard (elbow) will continue his rehab assignment with Triple-A Syracuse this week, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.

The 28-year-old made his first rehab outing with Low-A St. Lucie on Wednesday and gave up one hits and no walks while recording five strikeouts over four scoreless innings. Syndergaard is about 14 months removed from last year's Tommy John surgery, and the Mets expected him to join the team sometime during mid-June, providing a few more rehab starts in the minors.