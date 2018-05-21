Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Nabs fourth win
Syndergaard (4-1) allowed one run on six hits and one walk while striking out seven across seven innings Sunday as he picked up the win against the Diamondbacks.
Syndergaard continued his dominance on the hill in Sunday's outing, as he recorded a quality start and fanned seven batters in as many innings. After allowing a run in the second, he was essentially lights out until being lifted after seven strong innings. In 10 starts this season, he's accrued a 2.91 ERA and 1.19 WHIP to go along with 68 strikeouts over 58.2 innings. The 25-year-old's next start figures to come Friday against Milwaukee.
More News
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Strikes out seven in win over Jays•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Saturday's start postponed•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Gives up two earned over six innings•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Takes loss Tuesday•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Moves up in pitching schedule•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Strikes out seven•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Belt
Chris Towers says Brandon Belt should be nowhere near your fantasy baseball lineups
-
Juan Soto is here, so pick him up
Nationals prospect Juan Soto is getting the call sooner than anyone expected, but Scott White...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Frazier
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...