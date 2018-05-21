Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Nabs fourth win

Syndergaard (4-1) allowed one run on six hits and one walk while striking out seven across seven innings Sunday as he picked up the win against the Diamondbacks.

Syndergaard continued his dominance on the hill in Sunday's outing, as he recorded a quality start and fanned seven batters in as many innings. After allowing a run in the second, he was essentially lights out until being lifted after seven strong innings. In 10 starts this season, he's accrued a 2.91 ERA and 1.19 WHIP to go along with 68 strikeouts over 58.2 innings. The 25-year-old's next start figures to come Friday against Milwaukee.