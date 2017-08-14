Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Nearing mound work

Syndergaard (lat) has been throwing off flat ground recently and is nearing a return to mound work, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Syndergaard remains without a timetable for his return as he continues to slowly make his was back from a lat injury that has kept him sidelined since the beginning of May. He has been able to throw off flat ground with no issues recently, so the next big step in his throwing program will be to return to a mound. While Thor has been progressing well in his rehab, the Mets likely won't rush him back, as they've clearly turned their focus towards 2018.