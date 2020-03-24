Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Needs Tommy John surgery
Syndergaard was diagnosed with a torn UCL in his right elbow and will undergo Tommy John surgery Thursday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
Syndergaard reportedly experienced some soreness in spring training, though it didn't show up in his numbers, as he pitched quite well in Grapefruit League action, posting an 11:0 K:BB in eight innings of work. He'll now miss the entirety of the 2020 season and a fair portion of the 2021 campaign as well. The injury presumably means that both Rick Porcello and Michael Wacha will win rotation spots for the Mets once the season eventually opens.
