Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Next start coming Tuesday
Syndergaard is scheduled to make his next start on the road Tuesday against the Nationals, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Syndergaard had been in line to start Sunday in the Mets' series finale with the Marlins, but that never materialized after the contest was postponed due to inclement weather. The Mets will push everyone in their rotation back two days after the cancellation, lining Syndergaard up for a two-start week. His second turn is expected to come next Sunday in Miami.
