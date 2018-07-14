Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Notches win in return
Syndergaard (5-1) allowed one run on seven hits and two walks while striking out three across five innings as he picked up the win Friday against the Nationals.
Syndergaard gave up a run in the third inning on an RBI double by Wilmer Difo, but he looked strong otherwise in his first start since May 25 against Milwaukee. As expected, the Mets limited his pitch count, pulling him after five innings with 75 pitches. Syndergaard will head into the All-Star break with a 2.97 ERA and 1.22 WHIP with a 79:15 K:BB over 69.2 innings.
