Mets' Noah Syndergaard: On pitch count Friday
Manager Mickey Callaway said Syndergaard will be limited to about 80-to-85 pitches against the Nationals on Friday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
This should not come as a surprise as Syndergaard is making his first start since May 25. During his lone rehab appearance, the right-hander lasted five innings, allowing just one run with short-season Brooklyn.
