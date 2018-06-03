Mets' Noah Syndergaard: On track for return next weekend

Syndergaard (finger) threw a light bullpen session Sunday, NY Daily News Sports reports.

Sunday marked Syndergaard's first throwing session since being placed on the disabled list Tuesday with a strained ligament in his right index finger. He'll throw to batters Tuesday and -- barring any setbacks -- will likely return to the mound next Sunday against the Yankees.

