Mets' Noah Syndergaard: On track for Sunday return
Syndergaard (finger) threw a light bullpen session Sunday, NY Daily News Sports reports.
Sunday marked Syndergaard's first throwing session since being placed on the disabled list Tuesday with a strained ligament in his right index finger. He'll throw to batters on Tuesday and -- barring any setbacks -- will likely return to the mound next Sunday against the Yankees.
More News
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Expected to return next weekend•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Expects to miss one or two starts•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Could return when first eligible•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Heads to DL with strained finger•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Strikes out eight in Friday's no-decision•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Nabs fourth win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Week 11 Fantasy baseball: Fade Hernandez
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you whom to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 11 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Rafael Devers and fade Jurickson Profar in Week 11
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...