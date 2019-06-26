Mets' Noah Syndergaard: On track to return Sunday
Syndergaard (hamstring) is scheduled to come off the injured list to start Sunday against the Braves, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Syndergaard is on track to rejoin the Mets' rotation over the weekend after getting through a minor-league rehab start with no issues Tuesday. The right-hander allowed three runs on five hits over five innings while striking out win for Low-A Brooklyn. Prior to landing on the shelf, Syndergaard compiled a 4.55 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 93:24 K:BB in 95 innings (15 starts).
