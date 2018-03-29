Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Picks up first win of season

Syndergaard (1-0) allowed four runs on six hits across six innings to earn the win Thursday against the Cardinals. He struck out 10 batters.

For the most part, Syndergaard was sharp in what was his second consecutive Opening Day start. He didn't issue a walk while striking out the most batters in a season opener since Pedro Martinez fanned 12 back in 2005. The 25-year-old did concede a pair of homers, however, resulting in three of the Cardinals' four runs. Still, all things said, this was a solid debut for Syndergaard after injuries kept him sidelined for the majority of 2017. He'll look to keep things rolling when he toes the rubber for his second start, which is scheduled for Wednesday against the Phillies.