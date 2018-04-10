Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Picks up second win of season
Syndergaard moved to 2-0 on Monday, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits, striking out five and walking two over six innings in the Mets' 4-2 victory over the Marlins.
After lasting just four innings in his last start against the Phillies, Syndergaard managed to navigate deeper into this one and was effective in doing so, limiting Miami to the one earned run in a winning effort. His 3.94 ERA might be a bit higher than fantasy owners may have expected through three starts but that shouldn't be cause for too much concern, as he posted a 2.60 mark in his last full season of work in 2016. Coming off an injury-shortened 2017 that saw him limited to just 30.1 innings, the only question with Syndergaard at this point is health. If he manages to stay on the field all season, he has the talent and upside of a fantasy ace and he's already got 22 strikeouts against just four walks in his first 16 innings of 2018.
