Syndergaard (elbow) will throw one inning in an intrasquad game at the Mets' alternate training site Saturday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Syndergaard faced live hitters earlier in April, and he'll take another step in his recovery Saturday. The right-hander isn't expected to make his season debut until mid-June while he continues to recover from Tommy John surgery, but Syndergaard has been on the right track recently.