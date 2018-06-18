Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Plays catch Monday
Syndergaard (finger) played catch Monday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Everything went off without a hitch, and Syndergaard is expected to increase his throwing distance to 75 feet Tuesday before being reevaluated. If Thor checks out OK following Tuesday's session, it sounds like he could progress through the rest of his throwing program relatively quickly from there. "I would venture to say it's not going to be a long, drawn-out process," manager Mickey Callaway said.
