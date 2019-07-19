Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Posts no-decision in loss

Syndergaard held the Giants to one run on six hits and a walk while striking out eight over seven innings on Thursday but did not factor into the decision.

The hard-throwing right-hander produced yet another solid outing, but unfortunately, opposing starter Madison Bumgarner matched his efforts as both pitchers left with the score tied, 1-1, causing the game to carry on into the 16th inning. It was the second time this season that Syndergaard did not factor into the decision against the Giants, though last time included a shakier outing that yielded three runs over 6.2 innings. The 26-year-old will take a 4.36 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 118:31 K:BB into a home contest against the Padres on Wednesday.