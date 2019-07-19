Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Posts no-decision in loss
Syndergaard held the Giants to one run on six hits and a walk while striking out eight over seven innings on Thursday but did not factor into the decision.
The hard-throwing right-hander produced yet another solid outing, but unfortunately, opposing starter Madison Bumgarner matched his efforts as both pitchers left with the score tied, 1-1, causing the game to carry on into the 16th inning. It was the second time this season that Syndergaard did not factor into the decision against the Giants, though last time included a shakier outing that yielded three runs over 6.2 innings. The 26-year-old will take a 4.36 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 118:31 K:BB into a home contest against the Padres on Wednesday.
More News
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Strikes out nine in win•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Escapes with sixth win•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Allows three runs in return•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Activated for Sunday's start•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: On track to return Sunday•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Fans nine in rehab start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Luis Castillo up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Roto Trade Chart (top 250)
Stolen base gains and losses are changing the evaluation of certain players, most notably leading...
-
Waiver Wire: Grab Cooper
Heath Cummings says you should add Garrett Cooper immediately, and maybe Dylan Cease as we...
-
Prospects: How stashable is Luis Robert?
Some season-long prospect stashes have taken themselves out of the running since last check....
-
Tuesday Waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings advises you who to add and who gained or lost ground in Monday's action.
-
Bullpens: Hendriks, Pagan emerging
The Athletics have a new closer. The Red Sox could soon. What about the Rays? Or the Blue Jays?...